Story highlights Charges also include aggravated assault, reckless driving

Johnthony Walker will be arraigned March 24

(CNN) Johnthony Walker, the Chattanooga, Tennessee, school bus driver who was involved in a fatal bus crash last year that killed six children, was indicted Wednesday on charges including six counts of vehicular homicide.

Walker also faces four counts of reckless aggravated assault, one count of reckless endangerment, one count of reckless driving and one count of use of a portable device by a bus driver.

He will be arraigned March 24, the Hamilton County District Attorney's Office said.

Police have said Walker was driving well over the 30 mph speed limit when the No. 366 school bus swerved off a street, toppled on its side and slammed into a tree on November 21.

The bus was carrying 37 students from Woodmore Elementary School in Chattanooga.

