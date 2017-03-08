FCC investigating AT&T 911 outage

(CNN) AT&T wireless customers in several states were unable to make calls to 911 on Wednesday.

The outage was resolved by Wednesday night, according to AT&T, but it had affected customers from coast to coast.

Issue has been resolved that affected some calls to 911 from wireless customers. We apologize to those who were affected. — AT&T (@ATT) March 9, 2017

Ajit Pai, chairman of the Federal Communications Commission, tweeted that his staff was investigating the incident.

We're receiving reports of widespread AT&T 911 call outages. @FCC public safety staff are investigating. I'll post more info once available. — Ajit Pai (@AjitPaiFCC) March 9, 2017

Police departments across the United States were reporting outages. They used social media to urge people to call departments' main telephone lines instead of 911.

