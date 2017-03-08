Protesters detained at 'Day Without a Woman' march

Story highlights The Women's March said some of its organizers were "arrested"

Protesters took to the streets across the country Wednesday, marking International Women's Day

Washington (CNN) Thirteen women are in custody after being detained outside the Trump International Hotel and Tower during the "Day Without a Woman" march, according to the New York City Police Department.

NYPD would not confirm who was detained, but the Women's March said some of its organizers were "arrested."

However, NYPD said no charges have been filed and would not classify the detentions as arrests.

"Some people have been detained," NYPD said.

The Women's March said the detainees include Tamika Mallory, Linda Sarsour, Carmen Perez and Bob Bland. The group posted about the incident on its official Twitter account.

