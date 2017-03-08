Spicer: Trump 'very concerned' about WikiLeaks dump

Story highlights Spicer pushed back on comparisons to Trump's praise of WikiLeaks during the campaign

Spicer's comments came as federal officials launched a criminal investigation

Washington (CNN) White House Press Secretary Sean Spicer said President Donald Trump is "extremely concerned" about WikiLeaks' publication of CIA documents, though he declined to confirm the authenticity of the leaked materials.

"I think he is very concerned about the allegations that are out there in terms of what may or may not happen," Spicer said. "It is an allegation, it is something that we are not going to confirm at this time, but as you can imagine from the President's previous comments, he is extremely concerned about this."

Spicer's comments came as federal officials launched a criminal investigation into WikiLeaks' publication of documents allegedly detailing CIA hacking operations, several US officials told CNN on Wednesday.

Spicer also pushed back on comparisons between Trump's praise of WikiLeaks' release of private emails maintained by Hillary Clinton campaign chairman John Podesta and the latest leak of CIA documents, some of which US officials have corroborated the authenticity of.

Spicer said there is a "massive, massive difference" between the leak of personal emails and that of classified information.

