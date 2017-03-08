Tim Kaine's son arrested after allegedly disrupting pro-Trump rally

Story highlights Kaine allegedly chanted and lit fireworks inside the Capitol's rotunda

He was held on suspicion of second-degree rioting but released

(CNN) Linwood Michael Kaine, the son of Virginia senator and former vice presidential candidate Tim Kaine, was one of five protesters arrested for allegedly disrupting a pro-Donald Trump rally inside the Minnesota State Capitol Saturday, according to St. Paul Police spokesman Steve Linders.

Kaine, along with four others, allegedly chanted and lit fireworks inside the Capitol's rotunda shortly after the "March 4 Trump" rally began Saturday afternoon. The group fled and were apprehended by St. Paul police officers a few blocks away, Linders told CNN.

According to the "March 4 Trump" Facebook page, the rally was slated to begin at noon; Kaine's booking report from the Ramsey County Sheriff's Office shows he was arrested at approximately 12:20 p.m. CT.

Kaine, 24, was held in the Ramsey County Jail on suspicion of second-degree rioting but was released, Linders said.

Charges were not filed against Kaine or the four others arrested with him but the incident is still under investigation, according to Linders.

