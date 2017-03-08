Texas panel advances 'bathroom bill' after testy, lengthy debate

Story highlights The public testimony on a proposed Texas "bathroom bill" lasted 13 hours

The bill goes to full Senate after committee passed it 7-1 early Wednesday

(CNN) The Rev. David Wynn told Texas lawmakers how the proposed "bathroom bill" would affect him, one of the hundreds to speak out in about 13 hours of public testimony.

Wynn, a transgender man with a full beard, said his birth certificate still says "female," so he would be required to use the women's restroom under the new rules.

"There's been a lot of conversation, too, about having men in the women's bathroom," Wynn said, according to The Texas Tribune . "And I guarantee you there's going to be a problem if I show up in a woman's bathroom."

Wynn was among the opponents who testified Tuesday at the Texas state Capitol in Austin to oppose the "bathroom bill," which critics argue unfairly discriminates against transgender people. Protesters gathered in the outdoor rotunda near the statehouse, carrying signs and making speeches against the legislation.

Texas Pastor says "we've got to stop using God as an excuse to hate people." #stopsb6 #txtogether #txlege pic.twitter.com/7SHfcoGHYN — Drew Anderson (@AndersonDrew) March 7, 2017

But supporters say that the bill would protect women and children and give them privacy and that it isn't intended to target any group.