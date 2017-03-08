GOP leader to conservatives: You're with Pelosi or Trump

Story highlights Conservatives have issues with the bill from Republican leaders to repeal and replace Obamacare

Rep. Steve Scalise asked those conservative Tuesday are you with Nancy Pelosi or Donald Trump?

Washington (CNN) House GOP leaders, trying to shore up support for their health care bill, are giving conservatives a stark message: Are you with Nancy Pelosi or are you with President Donald Trump?

The No. 3 House Republican, Rep. Steve Scalise put up a slide at Wednesday morning's closed door Republican conference meeting that had a split screen, according to sources who attended the session. One slide had a picture of Pelosi, the House Democratic leader and former speaker, with a quote saying the Republican health care bill couldn't be any worse. On the other side was a picture of Trump with a quote saying he was proud to back the leadership's legislation.

Scalise referenced the picture, and according to these sources in the room, posed the question to members unhappy the bill doesn't go far enough to reverse Obamacare: whose side are you on?

House Speaker Paul Ryan downplayed conservative opposition to the Obamacare repeal and replace legislation rolled out earlier this week as "growing pains."

"I think what you're seeing is we're going through the inevitable growing pains of being an opposition party to becoming a governing party," Ryan told reporters Wednesday after a bloc of conservatives in the House Freedom Caucus sharply criticized the health care bill and suggested it didn't have the support to pass.

Read More