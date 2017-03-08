Washington (CNN) A slight majority of American voters think that US Attorney General Jeff Sessions lied under oath and should resign, according to a poll released Wednesday.

Franken said Tuesday that he believed Sessions' congressional testimony to be incorrect . Speaking on CNN's "The Lead" with Jake Tapper, the member of the Senate Judiciary committee called it "hard to come to any other conclusion than he just perjured himself."

On the air and later on Twitter, Franken called for Sessions to come back before the committee and "explain" in person the allegations against him.

AG Jeff Sessions owes it to Minnesotans and all Americans to come before @senjudiciary Committee again and explain. https://t.co/zkeGtyLVus — Sen. Al Franken (@SenFranken) March 8, 2017

The Quinnipiac poll found that 54% of American voters disapprove of the way Trump is handling US policy toward Russia. An even greater number -- 61% -- described themselves as concerned about the President's relationship with Russia, with 62% calling potential Russian election interference "important."

Sixty-six percent support an "independent commission investigating potential links between some of Trump's campaign advisers and the Russian government."

On the topic of immigration, 63% of American voters said that undocumented immigrants should be allowed to remain in the US and become citizens.

That number, which represents the highest level of support for this position since Quinnipiac started asking the question in 2012, comes as the new administration moves toward a tougher stance on immigration.

Between March 2 and March 6, Quinnipiac University polled 1,323 voters across the country with live interviewers using landlines and cellphones. The results have a margin of error of +/- 2.7 percentage points.