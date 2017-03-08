Pence dodges question on Trump's wiretapping claims

John Kosich, WEWS: The President has alleged that the former President committed a felony in wiretapping Trump Tower. Yes or no — do you believe that President Obama did that?

Mike Pence: Well, what I can say is that the President and our administration are very confident that the congressional committees in the House and Senate that are examining issues surrounding the last election, the run-up to the last election, will do that in a thorough and equitable way.

They'll look at those issues, they'll look at other issues that have been raised. But rest assured, our focus is right where the American people are focused, and that's on bringing more jobs here to Ohio, creating a better healthcare system built on consumer choice.