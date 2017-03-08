Story highlights "If you're looking to the CBO for accuracy, you're looking in the wrong place," White House spokesman Sean Spicer said

House Republicans are moving the bill through committee Wednesday

Washington (CNN) Republicans don't have a CBO score yet on their health care bill, but already taking shots at the CBO

Lawmakers of all stripes are anxiously waiting for the nonpartisan and highly respected Congressional Budget Office to issue its report of the GOP's Obamacare replacement bill, which will detail how much the measure will cost and how many millions of people stand to lose health coverage.

But anticipating a report that isn't favorable to Republicans, the White House and GOP lawmakers are actively looking to delegitimize the agency's credibility.

"If you're looking to the CBO for accuracy, you're looking in the wrong place," White House spokesman Sean Spicer told reporters.

The No. 3 House Republican, Majority Whip Steve Scalise, said Wednesday he doesn't want to let "unelected bureaucrats in Washington" slow down the Republican promise to repeal and replace Obamacare.

Read More