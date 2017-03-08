US ambassador to UN: Kim Jong Un 'is not rational'

United Nations (CNN) US Ambassador to the United Nations Nikki Haley lashed out against North Korean leader Kim Jong Un in unusually personal terms on Wednesday.

"This is not a rational person," she told reporters at the UN. "He is not thinking clearly."

Haley spoke after the latest urgent UN meeting addressing Pyongyang's actions, this time after North Korean missiles fell in Japanese fishing areas.

Frustration at the UN is high after rounds of sanctions and numerous resolutions and statements of condemnations have failed to stem the behavior.

The UN Security Council, which held closed-door consultation Wednesday, remains united in opposition to North Korea's missile launches. But determining the next options that might deter Pyongyang's behavior is difficult.

