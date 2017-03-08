Breaking News

CNN/ORC Poll: Melania Trump's approval ratings are way up

By Kate Bennett, CNN White House reporter

Updated 12:24 PM ET, Wed March 8, 2017

Chat with us in Facebook Messenger. Find out what's happening in the world as it unfolds.

First lady Melania Trump, bottom right, arrives at &lt;a href=&quot;http://www.cnn.com/2017/02/28/politics/gallery/trump-joint-address-congress/index.html&quot; target=&quot;_blank&quot;&gt;a joint session of Congress&lt;/a&gt; to hear a speech by her husband, President Donald Trump, on Tuesday, February 28.
Photos: First lady Melania Trump
First lady Melania Trump, bottom right, arrives at a joint session of Congress to hear a speech by her husband, President Donald Trump, on Tuesday, February 28.
Hide Caption
1 of 12
The President kisses his wife as they are introduced during &lt;a href=&quot;http://www.cnn.com/2017/02/18/politics/donald-trump-florida-campaign-rally/&quot; target=&quot;_blank&quot;&gt;a rally in Melbourne, Florida,&lt;/a&gt; on Saturday, February 18.
Photos: First lady Melania Trump
The President kisses his wife as they are introduced during a rally in Melbourne, Florida, on Saturday, February 18.
Hide Caption
2 of 12
The first lady walks with Sara Netanyahu at the White House on Wednesday, February 15. Israeli Prime Minister &lt;a href=&quot;http://www.cnn.com/2017/02/14/politics/trump-israel-netanyahu-washington-visit/&quot; target=&quot;_blank&quot;&gt;Benjamin Netanyahu was in Washington&lt;/a&gt; to strengthen US-Israel relations after some strained years during the Obama administration.
Photos: First lady Melania Trump
The first lady walks with Sara Netanyahu at the White House on Wednesday, February 15. Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu was in Washington to strengthen US-Israel relations after some strained years during the Obama administration.
Hide Caption
3 of 12
Lonnie Bunch, director of the National Museum of African American History and Culture, talks with Trump and Netanyahu as they tour the museum in Washington on February 15.
Photos: First lady Melania Trump
Lonnie Bunch, director of the National Museum of African American History and Culture, talks with Trump and Netanyahu as they tour the museum in Washington on February 15.
Hide Caption
4 of 12
Trump and Akie Abe, wife of Japanese Prime Minister Shinzo Abe, &lt;a href=&quot;http://www.cnn.com/2017/02/11/politics/melania-trump-akie-abe-garden-tour-florida/&quot; target=&quot;_blank&quot;&gt;tour the Morikami Museum and Japanese Gardens&lt;/a&gt; in Delray Beach, Florida, on Saturday, February 11. It was Trump&#39;s first solo public appearance as first lady.
Photos: First lady Melania Trump
Trump and Akie Abe, wife of Japanese Prime Minister Shinzo Abe, tour the Morikami Museum and Japanese Gardens in Delray Beach, Florida, on Saturday, February 11. It was Trump's first solo public appearance as first lady.
Hide Caption
5 of 12
The first lady shakes hands with Japanese Prime Minister Shinzo Abe before boarding Air Force One with her husband on Friday, February 10. The Trumps hosted the Abes at their Mar-a-Lago estate in Palm Beach, Florida.
Photos: First lady Melania Trump
The first lady shakes hands with Japanese Prime Minister Shinzo Abe before boarding Air Force One with her husband on Friday, February 10. The Trumps hosted the Abes at their Mar-a-Lago estate in Palm Beach, Florida.
Hide Caption
6 of 12
The Trumps arrive at Trump International Golf Club in West Palm Beach, Florida, on Sunday, February 5. The Trumps were attending a Super Bowl party at the club.
Photos: First lady Melania Trump
The Trumps arrive at Trump International Golf Club in West Palm Beach, Florida, on Sunday, February 5. The Trumps were attending a Super Bowl party at the club.
Hide Caption
7 of 12
The Trumps arrive for a Red Cross Gala at their Mar-a-Lago estate on Saturday, February 4.
Photos: First lady Melania Trump
The Trumps arrive for a Red Cross Gala at their Mar-a-Lago estate on Saturday, February 4.
Hide Caption
8 of 12
The first lady walks across the tarmac to greet well-wishers in West Palm Beach on Friday, February 3.
Photos: First lady Melania Trump
The first lady walks across the tarmac to greet well-wishers in West Palm Beach on Friday, February 3.
Hide Caption
9 of 12
Trump gives a speech during one of the inaugural balls in Washington on Friday, January 20.
Photos: First lady Melania Trump
Trump gives a speech during one of the inaugural balls in Washington on Friday, January 20.
Hide Caption
10 of 12
The first lady dances with her husband at an inaugural ball on January 20.
Photos: First lady Melania Trump
The first lady dances with her husband at an inaugural ball on January 20.
Hide Caption
11 of 12
The first lady leaves the President&#39;s Room of the Senate after her husband was sworn into office on January 20.
Photos: First lady Melania Trump
The first lady leaves the President's Room of the Senate after her husband was sworn into office on January 20.
Hide Caption
12 of 12
01 Melania Trump 022802 Melania Trump 021804 Melania Trump 021503 Melania Trump 021507 Melania Trump06 Melania Trump05 Melania Trump04 Melania Trump03 Melania Trump02 Melania Trumpcnnee trump melania donald baile inaugural washington toma posesion01 Melania Trump

Washington (CNN)The more Americans learn about first lady Melania Trump, the more they like her.

Her favorability rating is up 16 points since her husband was sworn-in as President, according to a CNN/ORC poll released Wednesday in CNN's COVER/LINE newsletter.
Read more: Full poll results
About 52% of Americans have a favorable opinion of Melania Trump, an increase from 36% pre-inauguration. In February 2016, the former model's favorable rating was a paltry 24%, her unfavorable was 31% and 23% had never even heard of her. Now, just 3% say they don't know who the first lady is, and her unfavorable rate has held steady at 32%.
    Most of the recent uptick in favorable results are due to those undecided Americans, or those who had yet to form an opinion. Pre-inauguration, 23% had no opinion about the first lady, compared with 12% now.
    Read More
    The results fall along party lines; 86% of Republicans view the first lady favorably, while just 22% of Democrats feel the same. That margin is a lot wider for Melania Trump than it was for Michelle Obama, who in April 2009 had a favorable rating of 93% among Democrats and 50% among Republicans. When Hillary Clinton was first lady in 1994, 34% of Republicans viewed her favorably, compared with 85% of Democrats, numbers more comparable to Trump's.
    Another interesting note on Melania Trump's new poll numbers: men have a more favorable view of her than women. Fifty-eight percent of men view her positively, and 46% of women. Michelle Obama's numbers in that category were dramatically flip-flopped with 78% women and 68% men. Laura Bush was split fairly evenly between the two, 56% women, 55% men.
    Additionally, it appears the majority of college-educated women are not on board with Melania Trump. Just 46% of women with degrees view her favorably, 34% unfavorably, while women without degrees have a 55% favorability, and 28% unfavorable. Her favorable rating jumps among men without degrees—72%. For those men with degrees, that number stands at 62%.
    Interviews for the CNN / ORC poll were conducted March 1-4, 2017 by telephone with 1,025 adult Americans.