Breaking News

First lady Melania Trump hosts International Women's Day luncheon

By Betsy Klein, CNN

Updated 2:16 PM ET, Wed March 8, 2017

Chat with us in Facebook Messenger. Find out what's happening in the world as it unfolds.

First lady: I will stay true to myself
First lady: I will stay true to myself

    JUST WATCHED

    First lady: I will stay true to myself

Replay
More Videos ...

MUST WATCH

First lady: I will stay true to myself 01:54

Story highlights

  • She arrived to a standing round of applause
  • Ivanka Trump also attended the luncheon

Washington (CNN)First lady Melania Trump observed International Women's Day with a women's luncheon at the White House Wednesday.

She arrived to a standing round of applause in the State Dining room in the afternoon, wearing a sleeveless black dress and walking toward a small podium under a portrait of President Abraham Lincoln.
First daughter Ivanka Trump, Education Secretary Betsy DeVos, White House adviser Kellyanne Conway, GOP Sen. Susan Collins, second lady Karen Pence and her daughter, Charlotte Pence, were also present for the luncheon.
    First lady Melania Trump hosts a luncheon to mark International Women&#39;s Day in the State Dining Room at the White House on March 8, 2017.
    First lady Melania Trump hosts a luncheon to mark International Women's Day in the State Dining Room at the White House on March 8, 2017.
    A room of exclusively female guests dined on tomato mozzarella salad, thyme-brined chicken, spinach gnocchi and honeycrisp apple crostata at tables with oversized purple floral centerpieces, including tulips and sweet peas. The hallways surrounding the room smelled strongly floral.
    Also on the menu on Wednesday afternoon: white wine. Per a program, the White House served a 2015 Pride Mountain Viognier "Sonoma."
    Read More
    The first lady made remarks but the pooled press was escorted out of the room before she spoke.
    CNN/ORC Poll: Melania Trump&#39;s approval ratings are way up
    Melania Trump's approval ratings are way up
    Trump, who has made few public appearances since her husband assumed office, is living at Trump Tower in New York with son Barron, 10, and, per the White House, will move to Washington at the conclusion of the school year.
    Her next major White House event will be the annual East Egg Roll on the South Lawn, the office of the press secretary announced Wednesday.
    She identified combating cyberbullying as an issue she would champion as first lady while on the campaign trail, but it's clear women's issues are emerging as another area of passion and interest.
    First lady Melania Trump, bottom right, arrives at &lt;a href=&quot;http://www.cnn.com/2017/02/28/politics/gallery/trump-joint-address-congress/index.html&quot; target=&quot;_blank&quot;&gt;a joint session of Congress&lt;/a&gt; to hear a speech by her husband, President Donald Trump, on Tuesday, February 28.
    Photos: First lady Melania Trump
    First lady Melania Trump, bottom right, arrives at a joint session of Congress to hear a speech by her husband, President Donald Trump, on Tuesday, February 28.
    Hide Caption
    1 of 12
    The President kisses his wife as they are introduced during &lt;a href=&quot;http://www.cnn.com/2017/02/18/politics/donald-trump-florida-campaign-rally/&quot; target=&quot;_blank&quot;&gt;a rally in Melbourne, Florida,&lt;/a&gt; on Saturday, February 18.
    Photos: First lady Melania Trump
    The President kisses his wife as they are introduced during a rally in Melbourne, Florida, on Saturday, February 18.
    Hide Caption
    2 of 12
    The first lady walks with Sara Netanyahu at the White House on Wednesday, February 15. Israeli Prime Minister &lt;a href=&quot;http://www.cnn.com/2017/02/14/politics/trump-israel-netanyahu-washington-visit/&quot; target=&quot;_blank&quot;&gt;Benjamin Netanyahu was in Washington&lt;/a&gt; to strengthen US-Israel relations after some strained years during the Obama administration.
    Photos: First lady Melania Trump
    The first lady walks with Sara Netanyahu at the White House on Wednesday, February 15. Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu was in Washington to strengthen US-Israel relations after some strained years during the Obama administration.
    Hide Caption
    3 of 12
    Lonnie Bunch, director of the National Museum of African American History and Culture, talks with Trump and Netanyahu as they tour the museum in Washington on February 15.
    Photos: First lady Melania Trump
    Lonnie Bunch, director of the National Museum of African American History and Culture, talks with Trump and Netanyahu as they tour the museum in Washington on February 15.
    Hide Caption
    4 of 12
    Trump and Akie Abe, wife of Japanese Prime Minister Shinzo Abe, &lt;a href=&quot;http://www.cnn.com/2017/02/11/politics/melania-trump-akie-abe-garden-tour-florida/&quot; target=&quot;_blank&quot;&gt;tour the Morikami Museum and Japanese Gardens&lt;/a&gt; in Delray Beach, Florida, on Saturday, February 11. It was Trump&#39;s first solo public appearance as first lady.
    Photos: First lady Melania Trump
    Trump and Akie Abe, wife of Japanese Prime Minister Shinzo Abe, tour the Morikami Museum and Japanese Gardens in Delray Beach, Florida, on Saturday, February 11. It was Trump's first solo public appearance as first lady.
    Hide Caption
    5 of 12
    The first lady shakes hands with Japanese Prime Minister Shinzo Abe before boarding Air Force One with her husband on Friday, February 10. The Trumps hosted the Abes at their Mar-a-Lago estate in Palm Beach, Florida.
    Photos: First lady Melania Trump
    The first lady shakes hands with Japanese Prime Minister Shinzo Abe before boarding Air Force One with her husband on Friday, February 10. The Trumps hosted the Abes at their Mar-a-Lago estate in Palm Beach, Florida.
    Hide Caption
    6 of 12
    The Trumps arrive at Trump International Golf Club in West Palm Beach, Florida, on Sunday, February 5. The Trumps were attending a Super Bowl party at the club.
    Photos: First lady Melania Trump
    The Trumps arrive at Trump International Golf Club in West Palm Beach, Florida, on Sunday, February 5. The Trumps were attending a Super Bowl party at the club.
    Hide Caption
    7 of 12
    The Trumps arrive for a Red Cross Gala at their Mar-a-Lago estate on Saturday, February 4.
    Photos: First lady Melania Trump
    The Trumps arrive for a Red Cross Gala at their Mar-a-Lago estate on Saturday, February 4.
    Hide Caption
    8 of 12
    The first lady walks across the tarmac to greet well-wishers in West Palm Beach on Friday, February 3.
    Photos: First lady Melania Trump
    The first lady walks across the tarmac to greet well-wishers in West Palm Beach on Friday, February 3.
    Hide Caption
    9 of 12
    Trump gives a speech during one of the inaugural balls in Washington on Friday, January 20.
    Photos: First lady Melania Trump
    Trump gives a speech during one of the inaugural balls in Washington on Friday, January 20.
    Hide Caption
    10 of 12
    The first lady dances with her husband at an inaugural ball on January 20.
    Photos: First lady Melania Trump
    The first lady dances with her husband at an inaugural ball on January 20.
    Hide Caption
    11 of 12
    The first lady leaves the President&#39;s Room of the Senate after her husband was sworn into office on January 20.
    Photos: First lady Melania Trump
    The first lady leaves the President's Room of the Senate after her husband was sworn into office on January 20.
    Hide Caption
    12 of 12
    01 Melania Trump 022802 Melania Trump 021804 Melania Trump 021503 Melania Trump 021507 Melania Trump06 Melania Trump05 Melania Trump04 Melania Trump03 Melania Trump02 Melania Trumpcnnee trump melania donald baile inaugural washington toma posesion01 Melania Trump
    When model and actress Emily Ratajkowski spoke out against a journalist who disparaged Trump, the first lady took to Twitter to thank Ratajkowski for her support.
    "Applause to all women around the world who speak up, stand up and support other women! @emrata #PowerOfEveryWoman #PowerOfTheFirstLady," Melania Trump wrote in a rare tweet from the @FLOTUS account. She's used the hashtag "#PowerOfTheFirstLady" four times.
    Ivanka Trump, also present for the luncheon, is also actively working on women's empowerment issues, a cause near to her heart and skill set. Her "Women Who Work" book is due out in May and she's been working with Dina Powell, a Goldman Sachs executive turned White House adviser, on promoting women's empowerment and entrepreneurship.
    The first daughter, who does not have a formal title in her father's administration, has been working alongside lawmakers on child care legislation. She appeared, along with the first lady, in the Oval Office as Trump signed legislation to promote women in STEM.
    Ivanka Trump also helped orchestrate a women's business initiative, launching the United States Canada Council for the Advancement of Women Business Leaders and Female Entrepreneurs while Canadian Prime Minister Justin Trudeau was in town last month. And she's gotten to work building relationships, hosting two private dinner parties with business executives focused on women in the workplace.