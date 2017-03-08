Story highlights She arrived to a standing round of applause

Ivanka Trump also attended the luncheon

Washington (CNN) First lady Melania Trump observed International Women's Day with a women's luncheon at the White House Wednesday.

She arrived to a standing round of applause in the State Dining room in the afternoon, wearing a sleeveless black dress and walking toward a small podium under a portrait of President Abraham Lincoln.

First daughter Ivanka Trump, Education Secretary Betsy DeVos, White House adviser Kellyanne Conway, GOP Sen. Susan Collins, second lady Karen Pence and her daughter, Charlotte Pence, were also present for the luncheon.

First lady Melania Trump hosts a luncheon to mark International Women's Day in the State Dining Room at the White House on March 8, 2017.

A room of exclusively female guests dined on tomato mozzarella salad, thyme-brined chicken, spinach gnocchi and honeycrisp apple crostata at tables with oversized purple floral centerpieces, including tulips and sweet peas. The hallways surrounding the room smelled strongly floral.

Also on the menu on Wednesday afternoon: white wine. Per a program, the White House served a 2015 Pride Mountain Viognier "Sonoma."

Read More