Story highlights Erika Butner says a friend told her about photos posted by Marines United

She and others would like to discuss the scandal with Marines commandant

(CNN) A female Marine veteran who said she contacted Navy investigators in January about photos of her posted online without consent is "disheartened and disgusted" by the actions of a group known as Marines United.

Erika Butner, with her attorney Gloria Allred, told reporters in Los Angeles on Wednesday that photos of her and other victims were posted without authorization to a Facebook group and to Google Drive.

One person who commented on her photo asked others to share nudes of her, she said.

"I am disheartened and disgusted with this scandal," said Butner, who served for four years until June 2016.

Allred said she sent a letter to Gen. Robert B. Neller, commandant of the Marine Corps, requesting he meet with women who have suffered online harassment. Butner said she wants to make suggestions for change and discuss how Marines can have more respect for each other.

Read More