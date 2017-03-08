Comey: 'There is no such thing as absolute privacy in America'

Story highlights But, he said, Americans "have a reasonable expectation of privacy"

(CNN) FBI Director James Comey warned Wednesday that Americans should not have expectations of "absolute privacy," adding that he planned to finish his term leading the FBI.

"There is no such thing as absolute privacy in America; there is no place outside of judicial reach," Comey said at a Boston College conference on cybersecurity. He made the remark as he discussed the rise of encryption since 2013 disclosures by former National Security Agency contractor Edward Snowden revealed sensitive US spy practices.

But, he said, Americans "have a reasonable expectation of privacy in our homes, in our cars, in our devices. It is a vital part of being an American. The government cannot invade our privacy without good reason, reviewable in court."

Comey said that in the last four months of 2016, the FBI lawfully gained access to 2,800 devices recovered in criminal, terrorism and counterintelligence investigations and the FBI was unable to open 43% of those devices.

Comey's leadership of the FBI has been marked by controversy in the wake of the bureau's handling of the investigation into Hillary Clinton's email controversy and President Donald Trump's baseless accusations that President Barack Obama ordered the wiretapping of phones at Trump Tower.

