International Women's Day: What you need to know

Story highlights This year, the day comes amid an already contentious political environment

There are numerous events scheduled around the world

Washington (CNN) International Women's Day is set to take place on Wednesday, March 8, an annual marker that aims to bring attention to women's accomplishments and obstacles.

But this year, the day comes amid an already contentious political environment, where protesters have turned out in force to voice disagreement with the new administration's policies and President Donald Trump's rhetoric, especially regarding women's issues.

Here's what you need to know about International Women's Day:

What is it?

The day is designed to "reflect on progress made, to call for change and to celebrate acts of courage and determination by ordinary women who have played an extraordinary role in the history of their countries and communities," according to the United Nations' website.