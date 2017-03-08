Breaking News

Groups lining up in opposition to GOP health care plan

By Eli Watkins, CNN

Updated 5:41 PM ET, Wed March 8, 2017

Story highlights

  • The GOP bill met swift opposition
  • Some conservatives and major players within the health care space said they can't support it

Washington (CNN)Republican leadership this week revealed its plan to repeal and replace part of the Affordable Care Act, also known as Obamacare.

The proposal, backed by President Donald Trump, Speaker Paul Ryan and others, met swift opposition from conservative corners as well as major players within the health care space.
Some, like the conservative Association of Mature American Citizens, have praised the bill, but many other key interest groups and industry stakeholders have expressed concerns with the bill as written.
    This list, to be updated as the debate continues, contains some of the groups that have said they have issues with the bill:

    Interest groups and industry stakeholders:

