Democrats trying to delay House GOP health care bill

Story highlights Republicans are holding the line to block Democratic efforts to delay the bill to repeal Obamacare at two House markups Wednesday

The bill has already drawn criticism from rank-and-file lawmakers

Democratic Rep. Lloyd Doggett said the GOP bill had been kept "as secret as Donald Trump's tax returns."

Washington (CNN) Republicans opened their effort to quickly drive a bill to repeal Obamacare through Congress in simultaneous committee sessions Wednesday that could extend late into the night and possibly into the morning.

Democrats are using the sessions to defend former President Barack Obama's signature domestic achievement, charging that the GOP initiative would curtail access to health coverage and enrich insurance companies and CEOs.

While their amendments to alter the bill will likely fall short, they are using a procedural measure to delay the proceedings. They have forced the clerk of the House Energy and Commerce Committee to read the full bill and have promised 100 amendments.

Kevin Brady, chairman of the House Ways and Means Committee, said that the Affordable Care Act was collapsing but that "relief is on the way" as his markup got under way following a full-throated endorsement of the bill from President Donald Trump, who is planning to mount an intense lobbying effort to get the measure quickly out of the House and to the Senate.

"Today's markup is a critical step to providing all Americans with affordable, patient-centered health care that is tailored to their needs," Brady said.

