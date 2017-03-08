Story highlights Democrats are preparing to flood their colleagues across the aisle with a long list of amendments

The bill has already drawn criticism from rank-and-file lawmakers

Washington (CNN) Lawmakers on two key House committees will debate the Republican Party's newly released bill to repeal Obamacare Wednesday in simultaneous sessions that could extend late into the night and possibly into the morning.

Democrats are preparing to flood their colleagues across the aisle with a long list of amendments to the legislation. While most of the Democratic amendments are expected to fail, Wednesday offers supporters of Obama's Affordable Care Act an opportunity to force Republicans to take formal positions on thorny healthcare issues.

One Democratic committee aide said the intent is to "make some Republicans take some really tough votes" that are "revealing" about GOP's priorities on health care.

The bill has already drawn criticism from rank-and-file lawmakers, powerful conservative groups and key senators. Trump Tuesday vowed to throw his full support behind the effort, saying he is "proud" to support a GOP-authored plan to replace Obamacare and told members behind closed doors that he would support it "100%," according to sources in a meeting between Trump and House Republicans at the White House.

But he warned lawmakers of the high-stakes nature of the effort, citing a potential electoral "bloodbath," a member present said.

Read More