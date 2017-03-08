Cummings, Trump find common ground on need for drug pricing reforms

Story highlights "He knew that this was about saving people's lives," Cummings said

Washington (CNN) Democratic Rep. Elijah Cummings, who worked for weeks to schedule a meeting with President Donald Trump to discuss the cost of prescription drugs, emerged from the session Wednesday confident his message was received in the Oval Office.

Speaking to reporters in the White House driveway, Cummings said Trump was fully versed on the drug price issue and eager to work toward a solution. He didn't, however, detail any firm assurances on Trump's preferred path forward.

"He knew that this was about saving people's lives and making it possible for people to keep more money in their pocketbooks," said Cummings, a Maryland Democrat. "He was very aware of this prescription drug issue, almost every aspect of it."

Lowering the costs of drugs has remained a key talking point for Trump in his push to repeal and replace the Affordable Care Act.

On Tuesday, as House Republicans were working to consolidate support for their health care replacement plan, Trump tweeted, "I am working on a new system where there will be competition in the Drug Industry."

I am working on a new system where there will be competition in the Drug Industry. Pricing for the American people will come way down! — Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) March 7, 2017

