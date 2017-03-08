Trump to meet with Clinton-backing tech philanthropist

Story highlights She didn't want Trump to be president

The meeting gives Powell Jobs a chance to discuss immigration and education

Washington (CNN) President Donald Trump is slated to discuss immigration and education reform Wednesday when he meets with Laurene Powell Jobs, Apple founder Steve Jobs' widow and a prolific donor to Hillary Clinton's 2016 campaign, sources tell CNN.

The duo is an odd pairing.

Powell Jobs is a prodigious philanthropist who known for valuing her privacy, while Trump is a reality television star-turned-politician known for courting attention whenever he can.

She also didn't want Trump to be president.

Powell Jobs, through her non-profit, donated $2 million to Priorities USA, Clinton's top dollar super PAC. And in August, the tech leader hosted a 20-person, $200,000-a-head fundraiser at her Silicon Valley home that raised more than $4 million.

