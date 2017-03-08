Trump pays tribute to women on International Women's Day

Story highlights Trump said he has "tremendous respect" for women

His remarks are particularly notable given his controversial comments about women

Washington (CNN) President Donald Trump paid tribute to women on International Women's Day Wednesday morning, saying he has "tremendous respect" for the role women play in society.

"I have tremendous respect for women and the many roles they serve that are vital to the fabric of our society and our economy," the President tweeted.

I have tremendous respect for women and the many roles they serve that are vital to the fabric of our society and our economy. — Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) March 8, 2017

"On International Women's Day, join me in honoring the critical role of women here in America & around the world," he added in a second tweet.

On International Women's Day, join me in honoring the critical role of women here in America & around the world. — Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) March 8, 2017

Trump's daughter, Ivanka Trump, who hosted a dinner last month with CEOs to discuss women's issues, also shared a message honoring women.

Today, we celebrate women and are reminded of our collective voice and the powerful impact we have on our societies and economies. #IWD2017 — Ivanka Trump (@IvankaTrump) March 8, 2017

Read More