Trump, Obama haven't spoken since inauguration, but advisers have

Washington (CNN) President Donald Trump and former President Barack Obama have not spoken since the inauguration, but their respective advisers have.

Two people familiar with the matter say Trump's White House chief of staff, Reince Priebus, and Obama's former White House chief of staff, Denis McDonough, have spoken since Trump claimed, without evidence, that Obama had him wiretapped.

There have also been conversations between other former Obama officials and Trump officials since Saturday.

"There is a dialogue," one person familiar with the conversations said, speaking on condition of anonymity because they are not authorized to speak publicly about the talks.

The question is whether these talks among advisers will ultimately lead to a conversation between the 44th and 45th presidents.

