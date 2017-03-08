Obama irked and exasperated in response to Trump's wiretapping claims, sources say

Story highlights Obama and his aides responded with disbelief

Obama's loyal army of supporters have been far more active in voicing dissatisfaction

Washington (CNN) President Barack Obama was irked and exasperated in response to his successor's uncorroborated wiretapping accusation, sources close to the former president tell CNN, though these sources say Obama's reaction stopped short of outright fury.

Obama and his aides responded with disbelief when they learned of President Donald Trump's Saturday morning tweets laying out the charges. Later in the day, an Obama spokesman said "neither President Obama nor any White House official ever ordered surveillance on any US citizen. Any suggestion otherwise is simply false."

Obama's loyal army of supporters have been far more active in voicing their dissatisfaction with Trump. On social media and television, former aides have been aggressively pushing back on Trump in the first weeks of his presidency.

Presidents Trump and Obama have not spoken since Inauguration Day, when Obama welcomed Trump for coffee in the White House and accompanied him to the US Capitol for the swearing-in ceremony.

Read More