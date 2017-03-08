How storefront 'Welcome' signs became political statements

CNN Politics COVER/LINE newsletter is where politics meets pop culture you can subscribe here. The following is an excerpt from today's issue.
(CNN)There's nothing inherently political about a storefront with a welcome sign. It doesn't matter if you're a Democrat, a Republican, a Muslim or an evangelical Christian -- if you have money, stores want to welcome you in so you spend your money there. But increasingly, these welcome signs seem to be saying something more than just that.
Below are two recent examples from 14th Street in Washington, a more subtle sign at West Elm on the left, and a pair of explicitly political signs at Miss Pixie's on the right.
West Elm's simply reads "We Welcome All." The company said in an email to CNN the sign is "our way of showing the communities we call home that we stand for inclusion and diversity" and it appears on all 99 stores in the United States, Canada, the UK and Australia.
"We first assembled the sign after the Indiana Religious Freedom Act, then expanded it to more doors following the Orlando tragedy and then more broadly shortly after the election in November as a sign of solidarity," a representative for West Elm said.
Miss Pixie's has a "Refugees and immigrants welcome here" sign and another that reads "Hate has no business here" and "All are welcome here."
"We want to let our customers know we're very inclusive," Pixie Windsor said in a phone interview. The store isn't shy about its politics; the weekend of the inauguration, it donated money from the increased sales that came from the influx of visitors to Planned Parenthood and the LGBT community-focused Whitman-Walker Health.
Guys, You're Starting to Like Melania Trump
Exclusive: New polling from CNN/ORC reveals the first lady is making inroads with America. Her favorable ratings have jumped to 52%, up from 36% before the inauguration.
Most of the shift is due to people who didn't have an opinion before, which was 28% in January, and only 15% now. And, unsurprisingly, the steep incline follows partisan divide; 86% of Republicans have a favorable view of her, versus 22% among Democrats. Interestingly, though, Melania Trump is also the only recent first lady to have more men favor her than women, at 58% and 46%, respectively.
For comparison, Michelle Obama in April 2009 had a 50% favorability rating among Republicans, and 93% among Democrats. The previous first lady with numbers similar to Melania Trump's is Hillary Clinton, who in March 1993 was viewed favorably by 85% of Democrats and 34% of Republicans.
Snowden on Latest Leaks
WikiLeaks published Tuesday what it claimed were internal CIA documents revealing it could hack into smartphones and smart TVs and make it appear as if hacks were coming from a foreign country, such as Russia.
Edward Snowden tweeted what WikiLeaks published "is genuinely a big deal" and "looks authentic."
