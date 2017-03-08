White House bowling party looks to spare party split

Story highlights President Donald Trump is selling his plans to repeal and replace the Affordable Care Act

Besides the bowling alley, Trump is having dinner with lawmakers and dispatching surrogates

Washington (CNN) President Donald Trump is inviting House Republicans skeptical of the Obamacare replacement plan to the White House to try and strike a deal over a few frames at the White House bowling alley.

Members of the House Freedom Caucus, a group of conservative Republicans who have emerged as perhaps the biggest obstacle for House Republican leaders and the Trump administration to winning the health care repeal, were invited, a White House official confirmed.

The alley isn't exactly stunning or spacious, but it is the latest example of Trump applying some personal charm and marshaling the symbolic power of the White House.

The less-than-enthusiastic reception to the invitation on the Hill shows the struggles the Trump administration is facing as they try to find enough Republican support to pass an Obamacare replacement bill that some Republicans have dubbed "Obamacare 2.0."

"Invitations to the White House are not terribly uncommon, but if it gives us an opportunity to hear some reasonable input, then I'm excited to hear it," said Rep. Trent Franks, one of the House Freedom Caucus members invited to the White House. "I think communication is a good thing, it doesn't even have to be charming, you know, if that's not conducive to effective communication."

