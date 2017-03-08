Admiral warns staff against talking too freely

Story highlights The Navy chief believes adversaries are increasingly mining open source information

Washington (CNN) Think before you speak, especially in public and especially to the media.

That's the message from Chief of Naval Operations Adm. John Richardson to some 1,200 top admiral and civilian personnel.

In a March 1 memo, Richardson assured the staff that he doesn't mean they should stop talking in public, or to the press.

But he did say, "I need your help to ensure we are not giving away our competitive edge by sharing too much information publicly."

A Navy official familiar with Richardson's thinking said the Navy chief believes adversaries -- including countries like Russia and China -- are increasingly mining open source information online and trying to gather what they can from public conferences or appearances by top officials.

