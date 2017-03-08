Story highlights Some parents have complained about a new sex education textbook

But educators say it is much needed in a system lacking resources

Beijing (CNN) A big step forward for a country long criticized for depriving children of necessary sex education, or graphic bordering on pornographic?

That's the question being asked in China over a series of new textbooks aimed at children ages 6 to 13.

Published by Beijing Normal University, and the product of over nine years of testing, the books are currently in use in 18 elementary schools in the Chinese capital, and are being sold in bookshops.

Despite being in some schools for almost a decade, the books attracted controversy this week after a parent posted pictures from them on Weibo, China's answer to Twitter.

The user, who said she was from Hangzhou in China's southern Zhejiang province, said even she was too shy to read the content and criticized it for being too graphic.

Read More