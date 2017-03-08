What's more epic than Barcelona's comeback victory? The reactions

(CNN) It's being called the biggest comeback in soccer history.

Barcelona turned around a 4-0 deficit to beat Paris Saint-Germain on Wednesday night, advancing to the quarterfinals of the Champions League.

The reactions from fans, players and coaches are just as incredible to watch as the final moments themselves.

The craziness started on the field, right after the final whistle.

Oééé Barça oéé pic.twitter.com/a86P6NduQO — FC Barcelona (@FCBarcelona) March 8, 2017

Barcelona's junior team was watching. Wait for it.... (you may need to adjust the volume).

🙌🙌🙌

Use the hashtag #WeDidIt to show us how you experienced the historic comback. @FCBfutbolsala was like this

🙌🙌🙌pic.twitter.com/aIEkZgJnET — FC Barcelona (@FCBarcelona) March 8, 2017