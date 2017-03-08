What's more epic than Barcelona's comeback victory? The reactions

(CNN)It's being called the biggest comeback in soccer history.
Barcelona turned around a 4-0 deficit to beat Paris Saint-Germain on Wednesday night, advancing to the quarterfinals of the Champions League.
The reactions from fans, players and coaches are just as incredible to watch as the final moments themselves.
The craziness started on the field, right after the final whistle.
Barcelona's junior team was watching. Wait for it.... (you may need to adjust the volume).
So was Shakira, perhaps the team's most famous fan (and longtime partner of player Gerard Piqué).
Even professionals and other players had trouble restraining themselves.
The fans took it to another level.
Of course, the shirts came off.
Fan's in the Middle East clearly enjoyed it.
But the happiest guys? Those in the locker room after.