Champions League 2017: Barcelona routs Paris Saint-Germain 6-1 in astonishing comeback

By John Sinnott, CNN

Updated 5:34 PM ET, Wed March 8, 2017

Sergi Roberto celebrates with his Barca teammates after scoring the sixth goal.
Story highlights

  • Barcelona 6-1 PSG
  • First leg: PSG 4-0 Barca
  • Spanish club wins 6-5 on aggregate

(CNN)Its motto is "More than a club" and Spain's Barcelona produced more than a result routing France's Paris Saint-Germain 6-1 to qualify for the Champions League quarterfinals.

Having lost the first-leg 4-0 in Paris, few had given Barca a chance of reaching the last eight.
Luis Enrique's side made a barnstorming start and early in the second half a Lionel Messi penalty gave them a 3-0 lead in the Camp Nou.
    Just past the hour Uruguayan striker Edison Cavani's volley put PSG back in control.
    However, with two minutes of normal time remaining Neymar's exquisite free-kick gave Barca renewed hope and two goals in stoppage time completed the most incredible of comebacks.
    Barca's sixth goal came from the most unlikely of sources --not defender Sergio Roberto.
    Bayern Munich's French international Franck Ribery, who played for the German club in Tuesday's 5-1 thrashing of Arsenal, described the game as "unbelievable."
    Former Bayern and Chelsea star Michael Ballack tweeted: "That's Champions League," followed by a series of fire emojis.
