(CNN)Its motto is "More than a club" and Spain's Barcelona produced more than a result routing France's Paris Saint-Germain 6-1 to qualify for the Champions League quarterfinals.
Having lost the first-leg 4-0 in Paris, few had given Barca a chance of reaching the last eight.
Luis Enrique's side made a barnstorming start and early in the second half a Lionel Messi penalty gave them a 3-0 lead in the Camp Nou.
Just past the hour Uruguayan striker Edison Cavani's volley put PSG back in control.
However, with two minutes of normal time remaining Neymar's exquisite free-kick gave Barca renewed hope and two goals in stoppage time completed the most incredible of comebacks.
Barca's sixth goal came from the most unlikely of sources --not defender Sergio Roberto.
Bayern Munich's French international Franck Ribery, who played for the German club in Tuesday's 5-1 thrashing of Arsenal, described the game as "unbelievable."
Former Bayern and Chelsea star Michael Ballack tweeted: "That's Champions League," followed by a series of fire emojis.
