Skier dies in avalanche at French resort

Story highlights Three Dutch nationals were skiing off-piste when they got lost, a tourism officer said

Snowy conditions and the risk of more avalanches have hampered rescue efforts

(CNN) One person has died and two others are missing after an avalanche in the French resort of Valfrejus hit the area where they were skiing, a tourism officer said Wednesday.

The three skiers, all Dutch nationals, went off-piste Tuesday afternoon, but sent a text message to a friend's cell phone saying they were lost, said Yan Chaboissier, director of the Valfrejus tourism office.

That friend only notified the rescue services a few hours later, for reasons unknown, Chaboissier told CNN.

A rescue effort was launched for the "Le Seuil" zone of the skiing area soon after, but the snowy conditions and danger of more avalanches made it very difficult and dangerous, Chaboissier said.

Rescuers were trying to reach the area again on Wednesday morning but the previous day's avalanche had restricted access, he added.

