(CNN) The young actress who garnered a cult-like fanbase despite her limited screen time on Netflix's "Stranger Things" could be headed back to TV.

Shannon Purser, who played scene-stealing Barb on the breakout hit, has been cast in the pilot for NBC's "Drama High."

Purser's manager confirmed the casting to CNN. Deadline first reported the news.

"Drama High" comes from "Friday Night Lights" executive producer Jason Katims, who also produced "Parenthood" for the network. "Hamilton" producer Jeffrey Seller is also on board as an EP.

The show is based on a book of the same name by Michael Sokolove about a drama teacher who changed his students' lives.

