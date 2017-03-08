(CNN) Gabourey Sidibe is getting candid about her weight loss efforts in her upcoming memoir, "This Is Just My Face: Try Not to Stare."

The Academy Award-nominated actress reveals in her new book that she received laproscopic bariatric surgery back in May 2016 after she was diagnosed with Type 2 diabetes.

"I just didn't want to worry," Sidibe told People of her decision. "I truly didn't want to worry about all the effects that go along with diabetes."

Sidibe, 33, said she didn't see surgery as an "easy way out," but as a necessary tool to aid her weight-loss efforts.

The "Empire" actress is working with a nutritionist and trainer, according to the magazine.

