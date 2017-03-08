Eva Mendes makes being a homebody look beautiful

Story highlights
(CNN)Eva Mendes is rarely seen at public events with her partner, Ryan Gosling, and that's because she simply prefers to be at home with their children.
"What people don't know about me is that I love being home," Mendes tells Shape Magazine. "Instead of hitting the red carpet, I'd rather be with our girls."
Mendes and Gosling have two daughters, Esmeralda, 2, and Amada, 11 months. The actress said the girls keep her busy.
"In some ways, it's been more challenging to get back in shape after my second daughter. Yet it's not as hard as I thought it would be, because I'm always running around with the kids," she said. "I never sit down -- I'm on the move all day."
Her devotion to being a mother doesn't go unnoticed by Gosling, who thanked her in a heartfelt speech after winning a Golden Globe Award in January for his performance in "La La Land."
"I just would like to try and thank one person properly and say that while I was singing and dancing and playing piano and having one of the best experiences I've ever had on a film, my lady was raising our daughter, pregnant with our second and trying to help her brother fight his battle with cancer," Gosling said. "If she hadn't have taken all that on so that I could have this experience, it would surely be someone else up here other than me today."
Mendes takes care of herself though, too.
"Working out allows me to spend time on myself," Mendes said. "Knowing that I have an hour to dedicate to my wellness is a priority for me now."
Mendes said she doesn't eat junk food, but did fess up to one vice -- Cadbury Eggs.
"The mini ones and the big ones with the filling," she said.