Eva Mendes makes being a homebody look beautiful

(CNN) Eva Mendes is rarely seen at public events with her partner, Ryan Gosling, and that's because she simply prefers to be at home with their children.

"What people don't know about me is that I love being home," Mendes tells Shape Magazine . "Instead of hitting the red carpet, I'd rather be with our girls."

Mendes and Gosling have two daughters, Esmeralda, 2, and Amada, 11 months. The actress said the girls keep her busy.

"In some ways, it's been more challenging to get back in shape after my second daughter. Yet it's not as hard as I thought it would be, because I'm always running around with the kids," she said. "I never sit down -- I'm on the move all day."

Her devotion to being a mother doesn't go unnoticed by Gosling, who thanked her in a heartfelt speech after winning a Golden Globe Award in January for his performance in "La La Land."

