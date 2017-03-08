Michelle Dockery: Women's Day is about ensuring women can 'speak up'

Story highlights Michelle Dockery says International Women's Day is about 'women having rights and conversations and engaging'

Dockery, who played Lady Mary Crawley on 'Downton Abbey,' stars in the upcoming film 'The Sense of an Ending'

(CNN) For Michelle Dockery, International Women's Day is about women "engaging."

"I think it's simply women having rights and conversations and engaging and talking, and I feel like certainly that's something I'm seeing happening much more," Dockery told CNN in an interview timed to her upcoming film, "The Sense of an Ending."

"I was at a dinner party recently, we were having a conversation, women having a conversation and being very open about our experiences and engaging, and I think that's ensuring that every woman has that right to speak up."

Dockery, who played the strong-willed Lady Mary Crawley on "Downton Abbey" from 2010 to 2015, knows a thing or two about strong women.

"My mom is my hero," Dockery said. "I look up to my sisters. ... There are so many women I look up to."

Read More