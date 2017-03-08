Kim Jong Nam's son appears for first time since his father's murder

Story highlights Kim Han Sol has not lived in North Korea since he was very young

He attended elite schools in Bosnia and France

(CNN) The son of Kim Jong Nam -- the murdered half-brother of North Korean leader Kim Jong Un -- has been seen for the first time since his father's death.

In a 40-second video posted online by a group called Cheollima Civil Defense, Kim Han Sol identifies himself and shows his passport to the camera. The image of the passport has been blacked out.

"I'm currently with my mother and my sister," he says. "We hope this gets better soon."

It's not clear where Kim Han Sol is in the video or when it was shot, though he says his father was killed "a few days ago."

Kim Han Sol's identity was verified to CNN by a South Korean National Intelligence Service spokesman.