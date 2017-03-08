Military hospital in Kabul attacked

(CNN) A military hospital in the Afghan capital of Kabul has come under attack, a government spokesman tells CNN.

Sardar Mohammad Daud Khan Hospital in Kabul was targeted by attackers Wednesday morning, Afghan Interior Ministry Spokesman Sediq Sediqqi tells CNN.

Initial reports indicate attackers detonated an explosion before entering the hospital compound, he said, adding that Afghan National Police special forces are on the scene, trying to repel the ongoing attack.

Developing story - more to come