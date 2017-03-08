Story highlights Suspect contacted children online pretending to be Canadian singer

(CNN) A man who allegedly posed as singer Justin Bieber online has been charged with more than 900 child sex offenses, including rape.

The 42-year-old man allegedly used multiple platforms -- including Facebook and Skype -- to communicate with his victims, Australian police said in a statement Thursday.

"The breadth of offenses committed in this instance are frankly horrendous," Queensland Detective Inspector Jon Rouse said.

The man allegedly posed as Bieber in order to solicit explicit images from children under 16.

"This investigation demonstrates both the vulnerability of children that are utilizing social media and communication applications and the global reach and skill that child sex offenders have to groom and seduce victims," Rouse said.

