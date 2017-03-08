Inside South Africa's most prestigious ballet

Johannesburg (CNN) Shannon Glover is one of South Africa's most prominent ballet dancers.

She's tasked with taking on Camellia - the lead role in Alexandre Dumas' tragic romance, and highly prized ballet production - La Traviata.

Choreographed by Veronica Paeper, it's a version that's been a staple of South Africa's ballet season for almost three decades.

Fusing a sweeping dance composition with Giuseppe Verdi's emotional score rearranged for ballet - Paeper's production has been very successful.

Staged by countless ballet companies each year since it was first performed in 1990, the much-loved tale follows the tragic love story of a courtesan and her admirer

Read More