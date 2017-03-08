Fire kills 21 in Guatemalan youth home

Story highlights The blaze started after some residents set fire to a mattress, says Guatemalan official

Guatemala's president has declared three days of mourning

(CNN) Twenty-one people -- mostly teenage girls -- were killed after a fire tore through a youth home in San Jose Pinula, Guatemala, on Wednesday.

The blaze started when some of the youths in the Virgen de la Asunción Safe Home set fire to a mattress on their way to breakfast, said Abner David Paredes Cruz, the attorney for Guatemala's Human Rights office.

Nineteen female residents of the home -- all between the ages of 13 and 17 -- were killed in the blaze, the country's National Civil Police told CNN en Espanol.

Video from the scene showed sobbing family members outside the home, banging on the doors, looking for loved ones.

A cook at the home was also killed, along with one other person. It wasn't immediately clear if the 21st victim was a resident of the youth home.

