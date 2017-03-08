Guatemala youth center fire kills 20

Story highlights The blaze started after some residents set fire to a mattress, says Guatemalan official

Guatemala's president has declared three days of mourning

(CNN) Twenty people were killed after a fire tore through a youth center on Wednesday in San Jose Pinula, Guatemala, the country's National Civil Police said. Video from the scene showed sobbing family members outside the center, banging on the doors looking for loved ones.

Nineteen female residents of Virgen de la Asunción Safe Home were killed in the blaze, all of them between the ages of 13 and 17, the National Civil Police told CNN en Espanol. A cook at the center was also killed.

The fire injured 36 other minors, 11 of them critically, police said.

The blaze started when some of the youths in the center set fire to a mattress on their way to breakfast, said Abner David Paredes Cruz, the attorney for Guatemala's Human Rights office.

The center houses minors who have suffered physical, psychological and sexual violence, or who have mild disabilities. Some residents have been abandoned, addicted to drugs, or been victims of trafficking, the Guatemalan government said

Read More