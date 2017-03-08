Iman, Lupita, Chimamanda honored in OkayAfrica power list

Story highlights OkayAfrica has released it's first "OkayAfrica's Women list"

The list highlights the accomplishments of 100 renowned African female figures in and out of the continent

(CNN) In honor of Women's History Month, OkayAfrica has released a list recognizing the most influential African women on the continent and in the Diaspora.

The list recognizes women who are blazing a trail in their respective fields.

"We proudly present 100 dope women who hail from the continent and the Diaspora—an amazing collective of visionaries, champions, pioneers and innovators," said Antoinette Isama, OkayAfrica Associate Editor.

"These brilliant women," she said. "Are positively impacting our lives and the lives of others across Africa and around the world."

Among those recognized are eminent figures like; Chimamanda Ngozi Adichie, Luvvie Ajayi, Issa Rae and Lupita Nyong'o.