Breaking News

Iman, Lupita, Chimamanda honored in OkayAfrica power list

By Flourish Chukwurah, CNN

Updated 1:15 PM ET, Wed March 8, 2017

Chat with us in Facebook Messenger. Find out what's happening in the world as it unfolds.

Iman Abdulmajid, commonly known as Iman, is a retired supermodel, mother, actress, entrepreneur and humanitarian.
Photos: OkayAfrica honours 100 outstanding African women for International Women's Day
Iman Abdulmajid, commonly known as Iman, is a retired supermodel, mother, actress, entrepreneur and humanitarian.
Hide Caption
1 of 5
Kenyan actress Lupita Nyong&#39;o rose to critical acclaim for her Oscar winning role in &quot;12 Years a Slave.&quot;
Photos: OkayAfrica honours 100 outstanding African women for International Women's Day
Kenyan actress Lupita Nyong'o rose to critical acclaim for her Oscar winning role in "12 Years a Slave."
Hide Caption
2 of 5
Chimanda Ngozi Adichie is a prominent novelist, short story writer and speaker. She is well known for her TED talk and adapted short-essay, &quot;We Should All be Feminists.&quot;
Photos: OkayAfrica honours 100 outstanding African women for International Women's Day
Chimanda Ngozi Adichie is a prominent novelist, short story writer and speaker. She is well known for her TED talk and adapted short-essay, "We Should All be Feminists."
Hide Caption
3 of 5
Ruth Negga is an Ethiopian-Irish, Oscar-nominated actress who had her breakthrough performance in the 2016 movie, &quot;Loving.&quot;
Photos: OkayAfrica honours 100 outstanding African women for International Women's Day
Ruth Negga is an Ethiopian-Irish, Oscar-nominated actress who had her breakthrough performance in the 2016 movie, "Loving."
Hide Caption
4 of 5
Ilwad Elman is a Somali-born social activist living in the United States. The YALI (Young African Leaders Initiative) alum is one of four daughters of the late Somali activist Elman Ali Ahmed.
Photos: OkayAfrica honours 100 outstanding African women for International Women's Day
Ilwad Elman is a Somali-born social activist living in the United States. The YALI (Young African Leaders Initiative) alum is one of four daughters of the late Somali activist Elman Ali Ahmed.
Hide Caption
5 of 5
ImanLupita Nyong&#39;oChimamanda Ngozi Adichie Okay AfricaRuth Negga Okay AfricaIlwad Elman Okay Africa

Story highlights

  • OkayAfrica has released it's first "OkayAfrica's Women list"
  • The list highlights the accomplishments of 100 renowned African female figures in and out of the continent

(CNN)In honor of Women's History Month, OkayAfrica has released a list recognizing the most influential African women on the continent and in the Diaspora.

The list recognizes women who are blazing a trail in their respective fields.
"We proudly present 100 dope women who hail from the continent and the Diaspora—an amazing collective of visionaries, champions, pioneers and innovators," said Antoinette Isama, OkayAfrica Associate Editor.
    "These brilliant women," she said. "Are positively impacting our lives and the lives of others across Africa and around the world."
    Among those recognized are eminent figures like; Chimamanda Ngozi Adichie, Luvvie Ajayi, Issa Rae and Lupita Nyong'o.