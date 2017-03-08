Poachers kill rare giant tusker elephant in Kenya

Story highlights Satao II was killed by poachers

He was one of 30 tuskers left in Africa, conservationists say

Park rangers detained two alleged poachers

(CNN) One of Africa's rare giant tusker elephants has been killed by poachers in southern Kenya.

Conservations discovered the body of Satao II, one of the country's largest, most iconic elephants during a routine flyover of Tsavo National Park.

Satao II likely died when he was shot by a poisoned arrow in a poaching attempt, wildlife conservation group Tsavo Trust said.

The group found the elephant in January, but did not reveal his death until this week. He was about 50 years old.

Park rangers found Satao II's body near a river in the eastern half of the park in an area described as a "poaching hotspot" by Tsavo Trust.

Satao II, seen here at the Tsavo National Park in southeast Kenya, was named after his predecessor, Satao, who was killed by poachers in 2014.

