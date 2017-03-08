Story highlights
(CNN)To mark International Women's Day 2017 we asked African influencers which quote from another African woman has made an impact on them.
They responded with inspiring, beautiful and motivational messages.
Angelique Kidjo, Tiwa Savage and DJ Cuppy were among the prominent Africans who shared their stories with us.
It's no surprise that the late Nobel Laureate Wangari Maathai was the most quoted woman in the series, other quotes came from Lupita Nyong'o, Chimamanda Ngozi Adichie and Liberian president Ellen Johnson Sirleaf.
Watch some of the videos below and share your favorite quotes by an African woman with us too.
Happy International Women's Day! #BeBoldforChange.
Tiwa Savage
Tiwa Savage is a singer and songwriter from Nigeria, she quoted Liberian peace activist Leymah Gbowee.
DJ Cuppy
Florence Otedola aka DJ Cuppy is a DJ and entrepreneur living between Lagos, Nigeria and London, UK. She quoted Nigerian politician Ngozi Okonjo-Iweala.
Nicole Amarteifio
'An African City' creator Nicole Amarteifio told us how actress Lupita Nyong'o's Oscar acceptance speech in 2014 inspired her to dream big; "I felt like she was talking to me," she said.
