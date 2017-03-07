Poachers break into Paris wildlife preserve and kill a rhino for its horn

An earlier version of this article incorrectly described the place where the rhino was killed. It is a wildlife preserve, not a zoo.

(CNN) A rhino is dead after poachers sawed off one of its horns at a wildlife preserve in the suburbs of Paris.

The poachers broke into the Thoiry Zoo on Monday night, forcing an outer gate and several doors open before shooting and killing the rhino, the preserve said in a statement on Facebook

"They shot dead Vince, a 4-year-old male, to cut one of its horns, probably with a chainsaw," it said. "Its second horn was partially cut, which left the impression that the criminals were disturbed or that their equipment was defective."

The Thoiry complex includes a zoo and a drive-through wildlife preserve, where rhinos live in a fenced enclosure. Two other rhinos, named Gracie and Bruno, were unharmed.

Vince was found by its animal caretaker, who is strongly attached to the animal and profoundly affected.

"The whole staff is extremely shocked," the preserve said.

Read More