Poachers break into Paris zoo and kill a rhino for its horn

(CNN) A rhino is dead after poachers sawed off one of its horns at a zoo in the suburbs of Paris.

This is believed to be the first time a rhino has been poached while inside a zoo, the zoo said.

The poachers broke into the Thoiry Zoo on Monday night, forcing an outer gate and several doors open, before killing the rhino, the zoo said.

"They shot dead Vince, a 4-year-old male, to cut one of its horns, probably with a chainsaw," it said. "Its second horn was partially cut, which left the impression that the criminals were disturbed or that their equipment was defective."

Two other rhinos in the enclosure were unharmed.

Vince was found by its animal caretaker, who is strongly attached to the animal and profoundly affected.

